Igniting a religious war: 'It will be a bloodbath' - Inside the Kansas malitia plot -The Washington Post

"Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are two of three members of a Kansas militia group were charged Friday with plotting to bomb an apartment building filled with Somali immigrants in Garden City, Kansas."
Read More" WAPO via MSN.com
"Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are two of three members of a Kansas militia group were charged Friday with plotting to bomb an apartment building filled with Somali immigrants in Garden City, Kansas."
Read More" WAPO via MSN.com
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment