"On Oct. 20, 2016, U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that he will accept the results of the elections next month only if he wins.""Raising the issue of vote fraud, he told his supporters after the final debate: "I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win.”

Read More: SLIDE 1/16 MSN