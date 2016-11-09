Trump's All Star Cabinet Prospects

President-Elect Donald Trump

The New York times reports that the following top advisers to Trump/Pence 2016 may be in line for Cabinet appointments:

Chris Christie-Governor of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney for New Jersey [Chief of Staff]*

Newt Gingrich-former Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives; PhD historian [Secretary of State]*

Rudolph W. Giuliani, former NY mayor, former U.S. Attorney for New York [Attorney General]*

Steven Mnuchin, businessman, Trump’s national finance chairman [Treasury Secretary]*

Senator Jeff Sessions, U.S. Senator of Alabama, former U.S. Attorney for Alabama [Counselor to the President]*

*[Our thoughts as to the putative offices is set forth in the brackets]