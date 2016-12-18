When 'Journalism' Becomes The New Weapon Of Mass Destruction | Mediaite

“There’s a perception that you’re letting President Putin get away with interfering in the U.S. election, and that a response that nobody knows about or a look-back review just don’t cut it,” Josh Lederman of the Associated Press began his question to President Obama at his final press conference.

“Are you prepared to call out President Putin by name for ordering this hacking, and do you agree with what Hillary Clinton now says, which is that the hacking was actually partially responsible for her loss?”