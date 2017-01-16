Newsvine

Zone 20017

Susan Campbell: Trump should've Googled John Lewis before he Tweeted -The Hill

Sun Jan 15, 2017
"[President-Elect Donald J. Trump] graduated from NYMA in 1964, and with all due respect to the class of '17, at the time his school had the reputation as little more than a holding pen for rich, disaffected young men who'd reach a level of incompetence unwelcome at other institutions."

"During that same timeJohn Lewis, the son of the sharecropper Eddie Lewis, and Willie Mae Carter Lewis, was running the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and he was a keynote speaker at the 1963 March On Washington, the gathering where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his "I Have A Dream Speech."

Read More: http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/trump-should%E2%80%99ve-googled-john-lewis-before-he-tweeted/ar-AAlTsn5

